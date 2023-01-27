QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

QBE Insurance Group Stock Up 0.5 %

QBE Insurance Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.78. 736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,314. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30. QBE Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $9.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on QBE Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. is a general insurance and reinsurance company. It underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks and also provides investment management. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Australia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

