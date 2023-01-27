QHY Group (OTCMKTS:QHYG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

QHY Group (OTCMKTS:QHYG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

QHY Group stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Thursday. QHY Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

QHY Group engages in the provision of waste water treatment technology and solutions. The firm offers compound and equipment products. It focuses on industrial, hydraulic fracking, dairy cattle farm, dairy products, slaughterhouse, mining, decentralized municipal, and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) wastewater applications.

