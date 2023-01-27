Qtum One Day Trading Volume Hits $41.20 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.68 or 0.00011655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $280.36 million and $41.20 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,580.30 or 0.06865891 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00078607 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00029001 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00056880 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00026013 BTC.

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,511,382 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

