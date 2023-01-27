QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,857 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Schubert & Co raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.11. 2,642,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,233,501. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.82 and its 200 day moving average is $126.09. The stock has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $192.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. HSBC began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.46.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.