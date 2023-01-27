Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $109.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.29.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $113.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.83 and a 200-day moving average of $129.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 0.58. Qualys has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.12 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 25.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $596,966.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $596,966.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,125. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 778.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

