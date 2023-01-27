Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 40,299 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 40,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,614,000 after buying an additional 1,287,858 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 508.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 611,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after acquiring an additional 510,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,742,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,699,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,463,000 after purchasing an additional 334,337 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.7 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Featured Stories

