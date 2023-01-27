Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 55,207 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 55,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of O opened at $67.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

