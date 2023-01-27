Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 70,225 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.07% of Huntsman worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Huntsman by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Huntsman by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Huntsman by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. Tudor Pickering cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.