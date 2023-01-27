Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $2.71 Million in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $272.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.13. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $324.70.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

