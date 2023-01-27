Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $2.97 Million in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 85,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,799,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Rollins by 3,669.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,722,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,154,000 after buying an additional 1,676,966 shares during the period. Covea Finance bought a new stake in Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,074,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Rollins by 14.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,383,000 after buying an additional 448,827 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Rollins by 90.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 856,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,705,000 after buying an additional 407,496 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $333,809.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,808.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rollins Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.40.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $729.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.55 million. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.29%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

