Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 97,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC opened at $41.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.