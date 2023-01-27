Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 530,084 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 813.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 595,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,084 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 31.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Yamana Gold by 12.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 70,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 0.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,539,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth about $1,069,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its position in Yamana Gold by 13.9% in the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,900,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

AUY opened at $6.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.20. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $422.40 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.99%. Research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 46.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.37.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

