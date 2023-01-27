Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 5,606 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 130.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $207.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.94 and its 200-day moving average is $277.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.97 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,379,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,674 shares of company stock valued at $56,558,342. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.22.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

