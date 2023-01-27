Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 10,805 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,805 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,693,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.95.

ULTA stock opened at $508.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $471.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.39. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $509.05.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

