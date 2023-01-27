Quantfury Token (QTF) Price Hits $10.09

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for about $10.09 or 0.00043674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $100.89 million and $29,142.84 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.00401876 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,492.14 or 0.28206271 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.16 or 0.00587227 BTC.

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 10.02510368 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $46,073.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

