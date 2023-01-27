Quantum (QUA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $181,257.02

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5,602.58 and approximately $181,257.02 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 50% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00049607 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029926 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000211 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017915 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00217558 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002812 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,079.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.