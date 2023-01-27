QUASA (QUA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $131,851.46

QUASA (QUA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. QUASA has a market cap of $116.34 million and approximately $131,851.46 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUASA has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00049822 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029914 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000211 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00217682 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002811 BTC.

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00149332 USD and is down -4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $126,678.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

