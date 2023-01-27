Radio Caca Price Reaches $0.0002 (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $70.91 million and $2.98 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.57 or 0.01336371 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006580 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015416 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00033604 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000442 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.75 or 0.01658707 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,833,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

