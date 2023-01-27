Radio Caca (RACA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $72.11 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $72.11 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.55 or 0.01350836 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007443 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015530 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00039026 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000440 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.35 or 0.01653434 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,833,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.