Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Position Lifted by Herald Investment Management Ltd

Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 825,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Radware accounts for approximately 4.4% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Radware were worth $17,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,141,000 after buying an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Radware by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,439,000 after acquiring an additional 927,637 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Radware by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 519,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Radware by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,580,000 after acquiring an additional 30,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Radware by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,061,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,125,000 after acquiring an additional 145,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDWR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:RDWR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. 6,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,464. Radware Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.98 million, a P/E ratio of -529.25, a P/E/G ratio of 233.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.60 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

