Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.92.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.2 %

RL opened at $124.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.37 and its 200 day moving average is $100.13. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.78%.

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,918,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $502,667,000 after buying an additional 916,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,026,000 after buying an additional 37,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,320,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,976,000 after buying an additional 406,758 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,054,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,529,000 after buying an additional 214,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 765,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,997,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.