Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Downgraded to “Underperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.43.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $124.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.37 and a 200 day moving average of $100.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.36. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,918,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $502,667,000 after acquiring an additional 916,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after acquiring an additional 37,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 14.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,320,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,976,000 after acquiring an additional 406,758 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,054,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after acquiring an additional 214,662 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 765,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

