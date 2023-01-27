Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Shares Gap Down to $124.21

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $124.21, but opened at $119.90. Ralph Lauren shares last traded at $120.86, with a volume of 109,326 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RL. Cowen raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.43.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,499,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 112.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

