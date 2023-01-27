Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,911.62

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,911.62 ($23.67) and traded as high as GBX 2,150 ($26.62). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 2,125 ($26.31), with a volume of 23,599 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.05) price objective on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Rathbones Group to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,950 ($24.14) to GBX 2,100 ($26.00) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rathbones Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,198.75 ($27.22).

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Rathbones Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,033.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,057.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,913.01.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

Featured Articles

