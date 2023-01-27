Raymond James Cuts First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target to $23.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FWRG. Cowen cut their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.63.

FWRG stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.03 million, a PE ratio of 314.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

