Raymond James Increases Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Price Target to $7.00

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.53% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on NOK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($6.09) to €5.30 ($5.76) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($6.30) to €5.40 ($5.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.52) to €5.50 ($5.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.
Nokia Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.90. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $6.00.
About Nokia Oyj
Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.
