Raymond James Increases ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $72.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.30.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $69.54 on Monday. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 438.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,292,000 after acquiring an additional 815,023 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,269,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,930,000 after acquiring an additional 607,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK



ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

