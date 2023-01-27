Raymond James Raises Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$190.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNR. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and set a C$149.50 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$161.08.

CNR stock opened at C$157.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$166.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$159.98. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$137.26 and a one year high of C$175.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.00 billion and a PE ratio of 21.63.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.34 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0699997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.862 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total value of C$1,561,341.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at C$3,454,299.44.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

