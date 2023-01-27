Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kion Group (KGX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kion Group (FRA: KGX):

1/19/2023 – Kion Group was given a new €43.00 ($46.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/17/2023 – Kion Group was given a new €40.00 ($43.48) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/16/2023 – Kion Group was given a new €20.00 ($21.74) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/12/2023 – Kion Group was given a new €40.00 ($43.48) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/9/2023 – Kion Group was given a new €40.00 ($43.48) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/4/2023 – Kion Group was given a new €20.00 ($21.74) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/2/2023 – Kion Group was given a new €40.00 ($43.48) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

12/8/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €43.70 ($47.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/5/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €17.00 ($18.48) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/1/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €33.00 ($35.87) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kion Group Price Performance

Shares of KGX stock traded up €0.12 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €36.32 ($39.48). The stock had a trading volume of 261,999 shares. Kion Group Ag has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($62.90) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($88.93). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.37.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

