Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Puma (PUM)

Puma (ETR: PUM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/27/2023 – Puma was given a new €96.00 ($104.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/26/2023 – Puma was given a new €76.00 ($82.61) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/26/2023 – Puma was given a new €90.00 ($97.83) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/25/2023 – Puma was given a new €63.00 ($68.48) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/17/2023 – Puma was given a new €65.00 ($70.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/13/2023 – Puma was given a new €96.00 ($104.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/10/2023 – Puma was given a new €65.00 ($70.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/13/2022 – Puma was given a new €63.00 ($68.48) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/5/2022 – Puma was given a new €70.00 ($76.09) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Puma Trading Down 2.5 %

PUM opened at €59.70 ($64.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Puma Se has a fifty-two week low of €41.31 ($44.90) and a fifty-two week high of €109.25 ($118.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion and a PE ratio of 24.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is €55.44 and its 200 day moving average is €56.70.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

