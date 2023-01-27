Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $8.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of -0.47. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.04% and a negative net margin of 860.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $64,416.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,628,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,304,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $175,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $64,416.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,628,272 shares in the company, valued at $55,304,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 322,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,260 and have sold 208,598 shares valued at $1,944,525. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,820,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,835,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after purchasing an additional 690,213 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.