Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.35

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.35 and traded as high as $7.88. Redwood Trust shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 742,968 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RWT has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $912.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Redwood Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -129.58%.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,792.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $80,303.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,792.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Recommended Stories

