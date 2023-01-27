Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,212 shares of company stock worth $14,070,511 over the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $742.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $732.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $690.98. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $779.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $851.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $786.15.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

