Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,689 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,212 shares of company stock valued at $14,070,511. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $743.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,559. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $779.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $732.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $690.98. The company has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $851.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $786.15.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.