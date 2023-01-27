Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $12,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $151.92 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $97.61 and a 52 week high of $152.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.60.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $2.26. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

