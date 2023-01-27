Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($4.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.75) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

RLMD has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Relmada Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $4.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68.

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sergio Traversa bought 55,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $116,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 144,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,450.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 274.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $96,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

