ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 6,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ReNew Energy Global by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in ReNew Energy Global by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ReNew Energy Global by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNW opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. ReNew Energy Global has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). ReNew Energy Global had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

