Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 26th (BASE, BWB, CFLT, CVLT, EADSY, GIS, IDCC, MBPFF, MDB, PLD)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 26th:
Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.
Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
William Blair started coverage on shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB). Guggenheim issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $140.00.
Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.
United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $380.00 to $436.00.
