Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 26th (BASE, BWB, CFLT, CVLT, EADSY, GIS, IDCC, MBPFF, MDB, PLD)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2023

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 26th:

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT). Guggenheim issued a buy rating on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

William Blair started coverage on shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB). Guggenheim issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $140.00.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $380.00 to $436.00.

