Revain (REV) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $50.55 Million

Revain (REV) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $50.55 million and $501,493.74 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002561 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 81.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.80 or 0.00400586 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,514.05 or 0.28120308 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.36 or 0.00584332 BTC.
Revain Profile
Revain (REV) is a token. It launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Revain is revain.org.
Revain Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
