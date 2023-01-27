Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Rating Increased to Buy at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

RBBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $588.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $207.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 275.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 103.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.