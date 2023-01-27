RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 50.85%. The business had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)
