RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 50.85%. The business had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

