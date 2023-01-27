Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Down 5%

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.71 and last traded at $32.91. 12,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 52,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $657.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $88.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.00 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 37.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is presently 23.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 872.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 30,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 24,588 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after buying an additional 379,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

Featured Articles

