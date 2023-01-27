RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Lowered to Neutral at MKM Partners

MKM Partners lowered shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. MKM Partners currently has $40.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RNG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of RingCentral from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.92.

RingCentral Stock Performance

NYSE RNG opened at $38.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.49. RingCentral has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $179.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $509.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.93 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 37.31% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,540 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $95,275.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,224.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $95,275.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,224.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $83,365.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,521 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,203.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,904 shares of company stock worth $2,131,454 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 333.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

