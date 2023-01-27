Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) PT Raised to GBX 5,790

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,750 ($71.19) to GBX 5,790 ($71.69) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.81) to GBX 6,200 ($76.76) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. CLSA downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.74) to GBX 5,380 ($66.61) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,360.00.

RIO opened at $80.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,342 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,849,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $81,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

