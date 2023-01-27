Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Hits $1.00 Million

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $15,677.36 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010456 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00049902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030531 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000245 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00018177 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004395 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00217217 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00192401 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $15,280.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

