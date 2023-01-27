RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Update

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the December 31st total of 175,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

RIV Capital Stock Performance

CNPOF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,010. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. RIV Capital has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

About RIV Capital

RIV Capital, Inc is an investment and operating platform structured to pursue opportunities in the global cannabis sector. It identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. The company has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector.

