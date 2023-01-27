Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

In other news, Director Larry Hoff purchased 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $61,248.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,248. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 93,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

