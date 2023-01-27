Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24, Yahoo Finance reports. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

In other news, Director Larry Hoff purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $61,248.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,248. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

