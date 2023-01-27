Robert W. Baird Boosts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $52.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wayfair from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Wayfair to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Wayfair from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.50.

NYSE W opened at $56.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average is $43.42. Wayfair has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $163.99.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -12.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $145,688.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,104.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,909 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $145,688.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,104.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,203 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $119,567.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,379 shares of company stock worth $1,540,618 in the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 31,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $4,915,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

