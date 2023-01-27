Robert W. Baird Raises IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $30.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IBEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IBEX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of IBEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.60.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91. IBEX has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $470.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. IBEX had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IBEX by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in IBEX by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IBEX

(Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.